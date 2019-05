CAROLYN ANN STRICKLAND

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Carolyn Ann Strickland, 70, of 750 Faith Road Pembroke, N.C., was born on March 30, 1949, and departed this life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Donnie Locklear and Mrs. Allie Mae Brewington Locklear.

The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Locklear & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Brian Strickland and Ricky Dial officiating. Burial will follow in the Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by her husband, Mr. Ronnie Lee Strickland Sr.; two sons, Mr. Ronnie Lee Strickland Jr. and Mr. Ronald Wayne Strickland; two daughters, Ms. Cindy Lee Locklear and Ms. Crystal Lee Strickland; four brothers, Mr. Dwayne Locklear, Mr. Allen Sanderson, Mr. Donnie Locklear Jr. and Mr. Clay Sanderson; a sister, Ms. Wendy Hammonds; 10 grandchildren, Austin, Taylor, Alana, Taryah, Destiny, Kierra, Rodney, Nathaniel, Earnest, and Deejay; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Locklear & Son Funeral Home.