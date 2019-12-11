CAROLYN JEAN HUNT

LUMBERTON — Carolyn Jean Hunt, of Lumberton, was born to the late Crawford Hunt and Delphia Hammonds Hunt on Sunday, Sept. 20, 1942, in Robeson County, and was born into eternity Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, completing her journey of 77 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Wright; a son, Darius Hunt; two brothers, Rayford Hunt and Stacy Hunt; and a sister, Avonie H. Smith.

The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Robeson Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday from the funeral home.

She is survived by a daughter, LaTonja Hunt Green; two sons, Jerry Hunt of Lumberton, and Jean Buissereth and wife, Wanda, of New Jersey; a daughter-in-law, Tarnisha Hunt of Maryland; three sisters, Regina Warren, Edith Gilmore, and Macy Hunt, all of Lumberton; six grandchildren, Jennifer Hunt, Jeremy Hunt, Kyree Hunt, Jayln Hunt, Hannah Hunt, and Lilly Hunt; a great-grandchild, Aricy Hunt; as well a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends in Lumberton and Englewood, New Jersey.

Services are entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton