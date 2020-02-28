CAROLYN HUNT LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Carolyn Hunt Locklear, 68, of 1169 Lowe Road, Lumberton was born May 2, 1951, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Hunt and departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at home.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Wade "Pigeon" Locklear.

Carolyn is survived by a brother, Johnny Hunt (Joan); three sisters, Paula Oxendine (Ray), Annah "Becky" Barfield (Mike), and Belinda Hunt; two nephews, Jonathan Hunt (Margo), Jeremy Hunt (Sheena); four loving great-nephews, Lathan Hunt, Brentley Hunt, Jonathan "JJ" Hunt, Jr., Channing Hunt; two great-nieces, Chriselle Emanuel and Isabella Hunt; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church, Maxton, N.C. Family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church.