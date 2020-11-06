1/1
CAROLYN LOWERY GRIFFIN
LUMBERTON — Mrs. Carolyn Lowery Griffin, 71, was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1948, to the late Samuel Henderson Lowery and the late Margie Sampson Hunt.

She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She always treated others the way she would want to be treated, and she always greeted others with a beautiful smile. Her passion for Jesus Christ was never-ending.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earley Ray Griffin; her father, Samuel Henderson Lowery; her mother, Margie Sampson Hunt; a sister, Doris Lowery; a brother, Jerry Jacobs; and a special uncle and aunt, Jerry and Nancy Jacobs.

She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Samantha Griffin; her son, Earley Ray Griffin Jr. (Melissa); grandchildren, Austin Pittman, Tyler Pittman, James Hardin, Timothy Griffin, Carrie Griffin and Christian Griffin; sisters, Barbara Hammonds (Billy), Cathy Fields, and Joan Hunt (Blane); brothers, Valdino Lowery, Larry Lowery (Arlene), Bobby Lowery (Barbara), Anthony Lowery, and Jimmy Lowery; and nieces, nephews, church family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at New Point Baptist Church, with Rev. Chris Chavis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, prior to the funeral services at New Point Baptist Church.



Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
