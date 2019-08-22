CAROLYN MCCULLOUGH

ROWLAND — Ms. Carolyn McCullough, 66, of Rowland, N.C., passed away on Aug. 17, 2019.

The funeral services are scheduled to be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Beauty Spot United Methodist Church in Rowland, N.C., beginning at 3 p.m., the Rev. Livingston will officiate. The internment will follow immediately at the Beauty Spot Cemetery in Rowland, N.C.

The public visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg, N.C., between the hours of 2 to 6 p.m.

Ms. McCullough is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Hamilton Wade; two sons, Nathaniel Hamilton and Elton Hamilton; four sisters, Mary H. Cuthbertson, Louise H. Lewis, Clementine H. Matthews, and Sharon Pighet; and two brothers, James Hamilton and William Hamilton.

Services of comfort have been entrusted to the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg, N.C.