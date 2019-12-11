CAROLYN MCKENITH COOPER

Central & Worley Mortuary
219 E. 3rd Street
Lumberton, NC
28358
(910)-738-4393
CAROLYN MCKENITH COOPER

LUMBERTON — Carolyn McKenith Cooper, 65, of Lumberton, transitioned from time to eternity on Dec. 9, 2019.

The celebration of life services honoring her precious memory will be conducted Friday at 1 p.m. at McCormick Chapel AME Church in Lumberton. She will rest in True Believers Church Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service on Friday.

Central & Worley Mortuary of Lumberton is serving the family.

Published in The Robesonian from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
