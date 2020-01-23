CAROLYN POWERS COX

WINSTON-SALEM — Carolyn Powers Cox, of Winston Salem, was born on Jan. 8, 1949, and departed this life on Jan. 18, 2020, completing her journey of 71 years.

She was predeceased by her father, Carlyle Lanier Cox; her mother, Kathleen Powers Cox; and her beloved brother, Avery Carlyle Cox.

After receiving her degree, Carolyn obtained a teaching certificate and taught History at Ragsdale High School in Greensboro for five years. She was a highly skilled teacher and believed that education should be a lifelong endeavor. She moved to Floyd, Virginia, and pursued a crafting vocation while continuing to share her teaching skills by tutoring children.

Carolyn enjoyed her hobbies of playing the hammer dulcimer and studying Medieval History. She contributed to local music circles and was an active member of the Society for Creative Anachronism.

Carolyn was an generous supporter of many charities, several of which were the Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Association Inc., the World Wildlife Fund Inc., Panthera Corporation, and The Humane Society of Floyd County, Virginia and Davidson County, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made, in Carolyn's honor, to one of these charities.

Carolyn Cox was a good friend to many and will be missed by those friends as well as her extended family.

There will be a reception at Boles Biggs Funeral Home in Lumberton, between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow in the Meadowbrook Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home.