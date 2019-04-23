CAROLYNE BIRD MEW

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Carolyne Bird Mew, 76, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Lumberton Health & Rehab.

Mrs. Mew was born Feb. 23, 1943, in Mecklenburg County.

Mrs. Mew was a graduate of Pembroke State University and East Carolina University, and was a math teacher in the Public Schools of Robeson County, Wake County and Greene County. She earned the statewide Math Teacher of the Year award.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Wiley Bird and Edna Virginia Austell Bird; her husband, John Mew; and a daughter, Jennifer Carol Mew.

She is survived by a brother, Tommy Bird of Indianapolis, Ind.; two sisters, Jo Bird Conway and husband, Don, of Monroe, and Marion Hester of Greensboro; four nieces; three nephews; multiple great-nieces, and great-nephews; as well as six first cousins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Floyd Funeral Services Chapel in Fairmont.

A time of visitation will follow the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 663, Fairmont, N.C., 28340.