CARR SCOTT ROZIER

RALEIGH — Carr Scott Rozier, of Raleigh, formerly of Lumberton, was born on April 2, 1988, and departed this life on Friday, May 24, 2019.

A memorial was held on Monday, May 27, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church and conducted by Rev. Samuel P. Warner and Rev. David Ruth.

He was the loving son of Sonya and Wade Rozier. Carr enjoyed life, laughter, motorcycles and people. He arrived in this world with a beautiful head of hair, requesting to order some pepperoni pizza.

Carr was a member of BSA Troop 301 and very proudly attained the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 15 with the help of outstanding scout leaders Dr. George Mozingo, Jason Spangler, Brad Losh and his dear friend and counselor, David F. Branch Jr. He practiced the scout oath daily. Carr had a love for helping others, stopped frequently to assist travelers, homeless, anyone being bullied, and injured animals. Carr and his father were members of the Mexico Mission Team to Reynosa, Mexico for three years and his favorite memories were playing with the children. Carr had a never-say-die spirit and was always determined to go faster, jump higher and sling mud farther than anyone else.

The love of golf was instilled in Carr at an early age by his Pa Jimmie. Pa was his biggest advocate, friend and buddy, always ready to slip him a $20 under the table, fill his truck with gas and ride many miles to give or get him what he wanted.

Granny Doll, the banker, taught him to manage his finances and convinced us that whatever Carr did was perfect and right. She reminded him frequently of the importance of faith and family.

His Grandpa Rozier taught him to fish, love turtles, shoot at an early age (unbeknownst to his mother) and had him driving on the country roads at the age of 12.

Granny Rozier rocked him a million miles, wrestled with him until she couldn't hold him any longer, and taught him all the words to sacred hymns.

For nine years, Caroline Marie Bobbie has been the love of Carr's life. For her love, her presence and her support of Carr we will be forever grateful.

Carr graduated from Lumberton Senior High School and was a proud member of Beta Club, National Honor Society and the Lumberton Pirates golf team. He attended North Carolina State University and graduated from Mount Olive University with a BS Degree in Criminal Justice. While at NCSU, Carr joined Kappa Sigma Fraternity where he sported his love for bowties, friends and good times. Carr was employed as a sales rep for Black Flag Supply and he loved meeting all of his new and interesting friends.

In addition to his parents and Caroline, left to cherish Carr's memory are his grandparents, Jimmie and Dolli Adams; his grandmother, Adele Rozier; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his grandpa, Maurice D. Rozier; and his riding buddy, Jeffrey L. Rozier.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church — Boy Scout Troop 301.

Forever and ever, our Carrbaby he will be.