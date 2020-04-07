CARROL JOHNSON BRIGHT

LAURINBURG — Mrs. Carrol Johnson Bright, widow of William Ervin Bright, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Morrison Manor in Laurinburg. She was 86.

A service to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date.

Carrol was born in Bennettesville, South Carolina, on March 26, 1934, to the late Prentiss and Flora Bell Lewis Johnson. She was member of Laurinburg First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, William (Bill) Bright Jr. and wife, Lillian Salcines Bright, of Ocean Isle Beach; her daughter, Kim Bright Ammons and husband, Thomas Ammons, of Laurinburg; grandson, Nicholas Ammons and wife, Casey; great-grandchildren, Laiken, Lacey, and Jenneth; and her sister, Nicki Stuart of Little River, South Carolina.

Carrol Bright helped run a family business from which she never retired. She traveled weekly between her homes in Laurinburg and Ocean Isle Beach, with many sea cruises in between. She raised her two children, Bill and Kim, with the love of her life and childhood sweetheart, Ervin Bright.

She was born into a loving family who instilled in her the importance of caring for others and finding joy in all things.

Early on she learned to make things by hand, cook with whatever was in the pantry and how to make a home where all were welcome. She and Ervin served the youth in their community as second parents, where she was affectionately known as Ma Bright. On one of their many cruises, Carrol and Ervin began a lifelong relationship with Emmanuel Baptist Church of Barbados, West Indies. She was a supporter of the church nursery. She enjoyed her fellowship with the children who would sing to welcome her on each trip to the island. Carrol made a new friend each day without fail. With each new person she met she shared her love of God, her devotion to family and her willingness to provide her open arms. Carrol is remembered as a devoted daughter, an adoring wife, a loving mother and a friend to all.

In remembrance donations may be made to: Emmanuel Baptist Church, Rev. Vincent Wood, 83 Gibbons Terrace, Christ Church, Barbados, West Indies; or Scotland Regional Hospice, 610 Lauchwood Drive, Laurinburg, N.C. 28352.

