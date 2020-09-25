CATHERINE ANN LEWIS

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Catherine Ann Lewis, 70, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. She was born in Aiken, South Carolina, on Dec. 14, 1949.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Horace Britt and Eva Baxley Britt; a brother, Thomas Britt; and her mother-in-law, Georgia Lewis.

She is survived by her husband, Murray Lewis of the home; two sons, Timothy Lewis (Leah) of Little River, South Carolina, and Andrew Lewis (Samantha) of Lumberton; 11 grandchildren, Gavin and Riley Lewis, Tristan Purvis, Victoria Ivey, Brittany Bailey, Letina Deal, Christopher Deal, Hope Yehl, and Emma-Grace, and Madalynn and Gideon Gore; and two brothers, Horace Britt (Kay), and Bobby Carpenter (Nancy), all of Aiken, South Carolina.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Covenant Worship Center in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Covenant Worship Center in Lumberton, with the Rev. Mike Warwick officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

