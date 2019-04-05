CATHERINE CURRIE WARD

LUMBERTON — Catherine Currie Ward, of Lumberton, was the daughter of the late Francis "Frank" McNish Currie and Margaret Clois Hornaday Currie. She was born on Sunday, June 6, 1926, in Cumberland County, and entered into her eternal rest on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Lumberton Health and Rehab, completing her journey of 92 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Mack Ward; a son, Buck Ward; and a sister, Frances Currie Stephens. She enjoyed fishing in the Lumber River and spending time with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Johnnie Ward Flowers and husband, Charlie, and a son, Frankie and wife, Penny, all of Lumberton; seven grandchildren, Shae, Tammy, Sherry, Kristy, Karen, Gene, and Lori; 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

The graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 5171 Glenwood Ave, Suite 101, Raleigh, N.C., 27612.

Service has been entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home in Lumberton.