CATHERINE LOCKLEAR CHANCE

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Catherine Locklear Chance, 74, of 1104 E. Ninth St., passed away Friday March 22, 2019 in her home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday at St. Francis de Sales with Fr. Zacharie Tati officiating. Burial will follow in the Chance Family Cemetery, U.S. 301 North, Lumberton.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday prior to the funeral service at St. Francis de Sales, 2000 E. Elizabethtown Road, Lumberton, N.C.