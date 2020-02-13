CATHERLINE S. LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Catherline S. Locklear, 77, was born on June 6, 1942, and departed this life into God's hands on Monday, Feb.10, 2020.

She was born in Robeson County, to the late Silas and Brover Strickland. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, C.L.; a son, K.L.; her husband, Maurice; three brothers, Wallace, Paul, and Harry; four sisters, Annie, Roanna, Helen and Shelby; and a very special friend, Stella.

Mrs. Catherline S. Locklear was a loving Christian, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, best friend and a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church. She leaves behind to cherish her memories a daughter, Fontaine; a son, Chris (Neesha); five grandchildren, Dominique, Ironeyes, Phoenix, K.L., and Summer; and two sisters, Diane, and Mildred (Corkey) of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home in Pembroke. The funeral services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. George Locklear and Rev. Bill James Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in New Bethel Holiness Methodist Cemetery.

The family is requesting that the ladies and gentlemen who plan to attend the services please, if you are able, wear a dress hat in honor of Ms. Catherline.