CATTIE MAE LOCKLEAR HUNT

PEMBROKE — Cattie Mae Locklear Hunt, 99, of Jaycee Hut Road, passed away Sept. 14, 2019, at home.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church of Pembroke. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to funeral services on Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Pembroke.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.