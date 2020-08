CHARLES CALHOUN PATTERSON

CLIO, S.C. — Charles Calhoun Patterson, 75, of Clio, South Carolina, passed away in an automobile accident on July 7, 2020.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Maxton. Family will receive friends following the service at graveside.

COVID-19 mandates facial coverings and limited attendance for all services.

Services are entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.