CHARLES EDWARD "CHARLIE" ROZIER

ROANOKE, Va. — Charles Edward "Charlie" Rozier passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Roanoke, Va., under the gifted staff at Carrington Cottages and Medi Home Health & Hospice.

He was born and established in Lumberton, the only son of Hugh Elra Rozier and Monnie Belle Conner Rozier. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Martha; and nephew, Mitchael Ennis.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, V. Ann Rozier; beloved daughter, Reta Van Barnett (Eddie); and grandsons, Christopher Rozier Barnett, (Shannon) and Chase Edward Barnett.

Charlie began his career with the United States Forest Service (USFS) in Asheville, and after many adventures, settled in Roanoke, Va. One of his proudest career moments was in 1978, he received the Commonwealth State Board certification to practice as a land surveyor in Virginia. This accomplishment allowed him to manage and maintain boundaries in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest.

Charlie and family are forever grateful to Carl and family for donating the gift of life. A heart transplant in 1996 offered Charlie over 23 years more to create memories, live dreams and share the love of life with friends and family. Following heart transplant surgery at Duke University Medical Center, Charlie retired from USFS and fulfilled a lifetime dream, owning and operating his company, Colonial Lands Surveying and Mapping. He truly loved his work until a stroke in 2005 forced retirement. He has been a constant reminder of the indomitable spirit of mankind. He fought for years with disabilities and poor health but maintained a positive attitude and a joke at hand to overcome all adversities. He is best remembered as a kind and patient gentleman with many friends and admirers including his entire family.

We will miss you Charlie Brown aka Branches!

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel in Botetourt County, Va. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, 416 Campbell Ave., SW, Ste. 101, Roanoke, Va., 24016, would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements handled by Oakey's Funeral Service-East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., 540-977-3909.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.