CHARLES HINTON O'NEAL

RALEIGH — Mr. Charles Hinton O'Neal, of Raleigh, was born in Elizabeth City on Nov. 26, 1951, and went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

A graveside service will be conducted at noon Saturday in Meadowbrook Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Wotring officiating.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Fellowship, 2721 E. Millbrook Road, Raleigh, N.C. 27604.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton, www.revelsfh.com.