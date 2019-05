CHARLES LOWERY

LUMBERTON — Mr. Charles Lowery, 69, of 335 Beam Road, Lumberton, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Henry Oxendine and Rev. Lacy Sanderson officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.