CHARLES "ED" MCMILLIAN

SHANNON — Charles "Ed" McMillian, 73, departed this life on June 14, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born to the late Fred and Reba McMillian. He was a loving husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Faye McMillian; a son, Fredrick McMillian; a son-in-law, Timmy Hunt; and a brother, Fred McMillian Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory with his children, three daughters, Arlena Oxendine of Pembroke, Regina Oxendine Hunt of Raeford, and Loretta Jacobs and husband, Joey, of Shannon, and two sons, Gregory McMillian and wife, Michelle, of Shannon, and Bill McMillian of the home; a special grandson, Jalin Brooks of the home; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elizabeth Jones, and Barbara Wilkins, both of Lumberton; two brothers, Glenn Thomas McMillian of Rennert, and Bennie Ray McMillian of Lumberton; a special nephew, Jason (Trash) Jones; a special caregiver, Kathy Locklear; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Holiness Church. Burial will follow in the Charles and Linda McMillian Family Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.