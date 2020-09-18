CHARLOTTE MCGOOGAN BRYAN

REIDSVILLE — Charlotte McGoogan Bryan, of Reidsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at UNC Hospital Rockingham Campus in Eden.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at Citty Funeral Home Chapel Reidsville. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday in the Alloway Cemetery, Red Springs.

A native of Robeson County, she was a daughter of the late Duncan Archibald and Dainese Wishart McGoogan and had lived in Reidsville for most of her life. She grew up in Red Springs and graduated from Red Springs High School. A member of Woodmont United Methodist Church, she was a former member of First Baptist Church in Reidsville. Charlotte was a retired salesperson for Belk Department Store, and loved animals, especially her cats and birds.

She was an avid bridge player, enjoyed weekly lunches with friends and trips to Holden Beach. She was very interested in her family genealogy and attended the McGoogan family reunions for many years.

Survivors include her sons, Duncan Bryan (Terry), and Eric Bryan (Marie), both of Reidsville; grandchildren, Samuel Bryan (Anna Carr), Zachary Bryan (Halie), and Abby Bryan, (Ens. Victor Olson, USN); brother, Tommy McGoogan (Debbie) of Durham; sisters, Marilyn M. Salyer (John) of Malvern, Pennsylvania, and Barbara M. Avent of Wilmington; special sister-in-law, Dot Love of Reidsville; and special friends, Bunny Cardwell, and Linda Carroll.

The family will see friends following the service at Citty Funeral Home. Memorials may be sent to: Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, N.C. 27375; or to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville, N.C. 27320. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com.