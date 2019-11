CHILALI MANCILLA

ST. PAULS — Chilali Mancilla, 15, of 14376 U.S. 301 North, St. Pauls, departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the University of North Carolina Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Faith Assembly of God in Saint Pauls with the Rev. Roy Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.