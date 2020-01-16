CHRISTINE LOCKLEAR NORRIS

LUMBERTON — Christine Locklear Norris, 83, of Lumberton, currently residing in Laurinburg, went to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 10:15 p.m. at her residence, 9340 Creekside Drive in Laurinburg.

Christine was born Dec. 22, 1936, in Robeson County.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Nathan Norris, Terry Norris, and Rondell Norris; and her husband, Woodrow Norris.

Christine is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Norris Locklear of the home, and Sharon Strickland, Crystal Norton, Gloria Nunnery, and Carolyn McGirt, all of Lumberton; and two sons, David Norris of Shannon and Woodrow Norris Jr. of Lumberton. She also leaves behind a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, and other family members. A special recognition to Teresa Locklear, whom she loved.

Christine was loved by many and will be missed by all.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Brian Oxendine officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hollywood cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.