Christine "Carter" Mathis

Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC
28360
(910)-671-6886
CHRISTINE "CARTER" MATHIS

ST. PAULS — Mrs. Christine "Carter" Mathis, 84, St. Pauls, was born Nov. 30, 1935. She departed this life surrounded by loved ones at Morrison Manor on Dec. 4, 2019.

She leaves behind a son, Frank Hicks (Teudora); a daughter, Virginia Gomez; a granddaughter, Christine Estella McCann (Raymond); a grandson, Richard Gomez; great-grand kids, Brandon Tyler McCann, Nicole Rae McCann, Ashley T. McCann, Jaiden Gomez, Amiya Gomez, and Greyson Smith; siblings, Linda and Larry Locklear, Bradley and Betty Oxendine, and Delton Oxendine of Rowland; a special cousin, Clifton Godwin; and family of Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Holiness Church. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, prior to the funeral service at Evergreen Holiness Church, which is located at 2453 Evergreen Church Road, Pembroke, N.C., 28372.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home of Lumberton.
Published in The Robesonian from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
