CHRISTINE "CARTER" MATHIS

ST. PAULS — Mrs. Christine "Carter" Mathis, 84, St. Pauls, was born Nov. 30, 1935. She departed this life surrounded by loved ones at Morrison Manor on Dec. 4, 2019.

She leaves behind a son, Frank Hicks (Teudora); a daughter, Virginia Gomez; a granddaughter, Christine Estella McCann (Raymond); a grandson, Richard Gomez; great-grand kids, Brandon Tyler McCann, Nicole Rae McCann, Ashley T. McCann, Jaiden Gomez, Amiya Gomez, and Greyson Smith; siblings, Linda and Larry Locklear, Bradley and Betty Oxendine, and Delton Oxendine of Rowland; a special cousin, Clifton Godwin; and family of Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Holiness Church. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, prior to the funeral service at Evergreen Holiness Church, which is located at 2453 Evergreen Church Road, Pembroke, N.C., 28372.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home of Lumberton.