MINISTER CHRISTINE MOODY

FAIRMONT — Minister Christine Moody, 69, of Fairmont, N.C., transitioned from time to eternal peace on Aug. 12, 2019.

Services celebrating her blessed life and legacy will be conducted Saturday at 11 a.m. at Worley Mortuary & Cremation Service of Fairmont and 2 p.m. at Bryant Swamp Missionary Baptist Church in Bladenboro. She will rest from her labors at Fairmont Cemetery.The visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Mortuary.

Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
