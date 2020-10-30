1/1
Christopher Ryan Ransom
CHRISTOPHER RYAN RANSOM

RED SPRINGS — Mr. Christopher Ryan Ransom, 35, was born on May 8, 1985, and departed this life on Oct. 28, 2020.

Mr. Ransom was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sallie Mae Oxendine; and his paternal grandmother, Jessie Bell Sampson.

The funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs, with the Revs. Adrian Hunt and Terry Deese officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church Cemetery.

Mr. Ransom leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Randy and Sandra Ransom of Lumberton; a brother, Randy Dwayne Ransom (Wendy) of Pembroke; two sisters, April Marie Ransom of Pembroke, and Cassandra Renea Ransom (Joseph) of Lumberton; four nephews, Richard Simmons, Justice Jacobs, Troy Jacobs and Darian Locklear; a niece, Kionna Locklear; and a host of relatives and friends.

Mr. Ransom was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed landscaping and fishing in his spare time. He worked as a mechanic, which was a trade he learned from his daddy. He loved his family, spending time together and his mama's home-cooked meals. He will truly be missed, but not forgotten.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs.



Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boles Funeral Home
102 South Vance Street
Red Springs, NC 28377
(910) 843-4128
