Clarence A. "Timmy" Thomas
CLARENCE A. THOMAS (TIMMY)

FAIRMONT — Clarence A. Thomas (Timmy) of Fairmont departed this life on Oct. 9, 2020, at Wake Medical Hospital in Raleigh.

Born in Bennettsville, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 1949, he was the son of the late Frank and Florrie Thomas. He attended the Dillon FWB Pentecostal Church in Dillon, South Carolina. God was first in his life, and he loved his church. He was a loving husband, dad, and papa who loved his family dearly. He opened Thomas Auto in Fairmont in 1986 and owned and operated it until his retirement. He started that business in 1986.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Martha Thomas; three sons, Anthony Thomas (Teia) of Fairmont, Eric Thomas (Samantha) of Fairmont, and Clarence Thomas Jr. (Georgia) of Lumberton; daughter, Elizabeth Norris (Billy Joe) of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sisters, Dorothy Mabe (George), Nita Wright (Marvin), Libbie Webb (Floyd), Minnie Chavis (Alexander), all of Bennettsville, South Carolina, and Nancie Chewning (Mikie) of Cheraw, South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his two brothers, Simon Thomas and Eros Thomas.



Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
