CLARENCE BRACEY RICE

LUMBERTON — Mr. Clarence Bracey Rice, 85, of Lumberton, N.C., passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

He was born on June 28, 1933, in Robeson County to the late W.A. Rice and the late Bertie Mercer Rice. He was a veteran of the U.S. National Guard.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by five brothers, Wilton Rice, Craven Rice, Lattie Rice, Leroyce Rice, and Talmadge Rice; and two sisters, Helen Beasley and Barbara Hill.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gladys Rice of the home; his children, Lennie Rice and Glenda Rice Ryan (Scott), all of Lumberton; a grandson, Heath Turner (Marcia) of Fairmont; two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Makenzi; along with many nieces and nephews and a special friend, Stacey Evans of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 1 tp 2 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Chip Bass officiating. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Faith Mausoleum in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Asbury United Methodist Church, 118 Orange St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358, or , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla., 33607.

