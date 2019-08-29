CLARENCE JOSEPH TOBIAS JR.

CLARENCE JOSEPH TOBIAS JR.

LUMBERTON — Clarence Joseph Tobias Jr., 82, of McPhaul Road, died Sunday at Lumberton Health & Rehabilitation.

He was a native of Wilmington and was a member of the Men's Ensemble of Sandy Grove Baptist Church in Lumberton.

The funeral services is at noon Saturday at Warner Temple AME Zion Church, 620 Nixon St., Wilmington, N.C., 28401. Burial is in Pine Forest Cemetery. The visitation is Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at John H. Shaw's Son Funeral Home Wilmington.

Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
