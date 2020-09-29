CLARENCE WARD JR.

LUMBERTON — Clarence Ward Jr., 84, of Lumberton, departed this earth on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

He was born in Robeson County on May 4, 1936, the son of the late Clarence and Inez Ward. He was a founding member of Southern Heating & Air Conditioning who enjoyed his role of keeping customers comfortable in their homes and businesses. He remained a trusted mentor for the company until his passing. Mr. Ward was a faithful member of East Lumberton Baptist Church, where he served as deacon. He was a 32 Degree Mason and Shriner. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing, and he was often referred to as "The Flounder Man." Above all, Mr. Ward was devoted to his family and treasured sharing his time with each of them.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Joyce Brigman and Jane McLean.

Surviving is his loving wife of 66 years, Martha Ward of the home; a son, Ricky Ward and wife, Beth, of Lumberton; a daughter, Keena Benton and husband, Robbie, of Leland; five grandchildren, Adam Ward with wife, Tiffany, Sarah Beth Ward, Rachel Houser with husband, Cobey, all of Lumberton, Brad Benton with Valerie of Waynesville, and Tyler Benton with wife, Madison, of Charlotte; and great-grandson, Jackson Ward, and another great-grandson on the way. He is also survived by a host of loving family and many special friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton, with Pastor Mike Bowen and Pastor Cameron Lewis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Jude's Children Hospital and/or East Lumberton Baptist Church.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service, Laurinburg.

COVID-19 mandates require facial mask or covering and limited attendance for all services.