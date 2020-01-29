CLARICE LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Clarice Locklear, 73, of 2682 Evergreen Church Road, Pembroke, departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on Nov. 25, 1946, to the late Florence Blue Oxendine and Luke Oxendine. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a member of Liberty Holiness Church.

Mrs. Locklear was preceded by her husband, Jimmy Locklear.

She leaves behind a daughter, Ms. Tina Locklear of Pembroke; a son, Jimothy Locklear of the home; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Regina Oxendine of Pembroke, and Irish McKenize of Southern Pines; a special friend, Mrs. Eunice Brewer; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Liberty Holiness Church with Rev. Eugene Scott and Rev. Kip Woods officiating. Burial will follow in the Burnt Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service on Friday at Liberty Holiness Church.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.