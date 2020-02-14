CLARINDA ISABELLA "CINDY" KUBA

MAXTON — Clarinda Isabella "Cindy" Kuba, 76, of Maxton, formally of Wisconsin, died Feb. 12, 2020, at home.

The funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Pembroke.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Gray Sky" Kuba; parents, Milo and Tekawitha Marie Hill; and a sister, Catherine "Katie" Thorn.

Mrs. Cindy is survived by her children, Wanda Kuehner (Steve) of Benson, Paul Schabow of Aplton, Wisconsin, Gary Schabow of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Dennis Schabow of Aplton, Wisconsin, Tim Schabow of Depere, Wisconsin, Walter Schabow of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Richard Kuba (Christy) of Maxton, and Aaron Kuba of Tabor City; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.