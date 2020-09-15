1/1
Clarissa Ann Cummings
{ "" }
CLARISSA ANN CUMMINGS

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Clarissa Ann Cummings, 56, of 1500 Union Chapel Road, Pembroke, was born May 31, 1964, in Lumberton, to the late Bracy and Marneice Cummings. She departed this life upon sunrise on Wednesday morning Sept. 9, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Clarissa is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Locklear; her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Cummings; her sister, Desedra Hes; her daughter, R.C. Cummings; her nephew, Chad Jowers; and her friend, Linda Jacobs.

Clarissa leaves behind to cherish her memories and carry on her love her three ABC Lock Boys, Mr. Bently J. Locklear III (Olga) of Smithfield, Mr. Cody A. Locklear (Taylor) of Charlotte, and Mr. Austin C. Locklear (Shonda) of Pembroke; four grandchildren, Master Brayson Locklear, Master Bracy Locklear, Miss Saviana Locklear and Miss Bella Dixon; a brother, Bracy A. Cummings; two sisters, Marsha Jowers (Charles), and Francis Herdrich (Jim); father of her children, Bently Locklear II; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends who she graced her presence upon with joy, laughter and smiles through her love of dance and music and most of all her never-ending love.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home of Pembroke.

Services entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
407 Breece St
Pembroke, NC 28372
(910) 521-4298
