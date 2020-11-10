1/1
Clifford Beamon Watts
CLIFFORD BEAMON WATTS

LUMBERTON — Clifford Beamon Watts, 92, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

He retired from the U.S. Air Force and from J.C. Penney, as a floor supervisor. He was preceded in death by his parents, father Earnest J. Watts, and mother Lillie Smith Watts.

He was also preceded by his previous wife, Sara Watts; three brothers, Rexford Watts, Earnest J. Watts Jr. and Randolph Watts; and two sisters, Vashti Paul and Doris Feldner.

He is survived by his wife, Annette T. Watts of the home; four sons, Ernest R. Watts and wife, Wanda, of Rockingham, Michael C. Watts and wife, Rebecca, of Wake Forest, Rexford B. Watts of Loris, South Carolina, and Walter W. Watts and wife, Brenda, of Conway, South Carolina; a daughter, Karen A. Watts; three stepsons, Tony Howell and wife, Cindy, of Wilmington, Jack W. Howell and wife, Anita, of Advance, and Benjie Howell and wife, Christie, of Fuqua Varina; a stepdaughter, Tammy Howell of Lumberton; two brothers, Ervin Watts of Goldsboro, and Garland Watts of Lumberton; two sisters, Marilyan Thomas of Raeford, and Sandra Maples of Lumberton; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, with Pastor Blake Dodd, and Pastor Mark Meadows officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Floyd Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Gideons, P.O. Box 100 Lumberton, N.C. 28359.



Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
