Clifford Beamon Watts
1928 - 2020
CLIFFORD BEAMON WATTS

LUMBERTON — Clifford Beamon Watts, 92, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

He retired from the U.S. Air Force and from J.C. Penney, as a floor supervisor. He was preceded in death by his parents, father Earnest J. Watts, and mother Lillie Smith Watts.

He was also preceded by his previous wife, Sara Watts; three brothers, Rexford Watts, Earnest J. Watts Jr. and Randolph Watts; and two sisters, Vashti Paul and Doris Feldner.

He is survived by his wife, Annette T. Watts of the home; four sons, Ernest R. Watts and wife, Wanda, of Rockingham, Michael C. Watts and wife, Rebecca, of Wake Forest, Rexford B. Watts of Loris, South Carolina, and Walter W. Watts and wife, Brenda, of Conway, South Carolina; a daughter, Karen A. Watts; three stepsons, Tony Howell and wife, Cindy, of Wilmington, Jack W. Howell and wife, Anita, of Advance, and Benjie Howell and wife, Christie, of Fuqua Varina; a stepdaughter, Tammy Howell of Lumberton; two brothers, Ervin Watts of Goldsboro, and Garland Watts of Lumberton; two sisters, Marilyan Thomas of Raeford, and Sandra Maples of Lumberton; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, with Pastor Blake Dodd, and Pastor Mark Meadows officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Floyd Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Gideons, P.O. Box 100 Lumberton, N.C. 28359.



Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
NOV
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences

November 10, 2020
Mr. Watts was a man of deep faith and commitment to his family. His service to our country and his sacrifices of time away from his family is worthy of our respect. Grateful to have shook his hand and know of his efforts to leave this world a better place and tell others how to trust in Jesus.
Paul Arnold
Friend
November 10, 2020
Deepest sympathies for the family during this time. Mr. Clifford was a Godly and respectful Christian man. May he Rest In Peace.
Sharon Smith
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020
Praying that Gods caring and comforting presence will surround the family of Mr. Clifford Watts, and may the love and mercy of our Lord help to ease the pain of your loss.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
November 10, 2020
Sad to hear of Mr.Clifford's passing. I know the angels in heaven are rejoicing. He was a quiet, kind man who loved his lord , and was loved by all who were blessed to have known him. Prayer's for family .
Pinky Phillips
November 10, 2020
Love Mr. Watts - many fun memories of our JCPenney days. He was sweet, funny, kind, smart, had tons of integrity and loved his family and his Lord. Many jewels in his crown! The world was better with Cliff Watts in it!! We will see you again one day!!
Vickie Britt
Friend
November 10, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear about Mr. Clifford's passing. He was such a kind Christian man. Every time I hear the word blessed I think of him.
Brenda and Doug Daughtry
November 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family on the passing of Mr. Watts. I have fond memories of working at JC Penney in the 70’s with him. He was a fine gentleman that I will long remember.
Susan Herring
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020
Mr. Clifford loved the Lord. He was a sweet and kind man. I loved talking to him. He never said a lot but whatever he said was always meaningful.
Art & Cindy Rooks
Friend
November 9, 2020
Good man and loved the Lord. He will be missed!
Linda1 Meares
November 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one. May God comfort you and give you the strength to get through this difficult time. Love you! Bonnie & Ed Cayer
Bonnie Cayer
Family
