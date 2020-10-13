CLIFFORD LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Mr. Clifford Locklear, 75, of Pembroke, went home to be with the Lord Oct. 10, 2020. Clifford was born on July 22, 1945, to the late Cecil and Dora Locklear.

He is preceded in death by Infant Locklear; two sons, Daniel and Gabriel Locklear; a daughter, Phyllis Ann Jacobs; a grandchild, Anita Whitcraft; four brothers, Gary, Carlie, Harriel Locklear, and Kelly Sanderson and two sisters, Deloris Jacobs, and Rosa Jolicouer.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Lora Tyner; two sons, Clifford Locklear Jr. (Ana) of Magnolia, Texas, and Melvin Wayne Locklear (Brae) of the home; two daughters, Catherine Anderson of New York, and Lorraine Gonzalez of Lumberton, two brothers, Artis Cummings of Pembroke, and Cecil Bill Locklear of Michigan; a sister, Raymonda Jean Clark of Laurinburg; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchild, many special nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Clifford worked in construction for many years, was an avid hunter and was liked by his friends and colleagues.