CLIFFORD MCNAIR III

LUMBERTON — Mr. Clifford McNair III, 42, passed away suddenly on Dec. 6, 2019.

The life celebration will be held on Saturday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church at 11 a.m. and the funeral starts at noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, off Progressive Farm Road in Fairmont.

