CLIFTON MILTON "MIT" TOWNSENDLUMBERTON — Mr. Clifton Milton "Mit" Townsend, 76, of Lumberton, went to his heavenly home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born in Robeson County to the late Clifton Murphy Townsend and the late Mary Dawson Townsend. He was a fine, hardworking man with an unforgettable, infectious laugh and a big heart who was a role model to us all. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucille Townsend Melvin, and Judy Townsend Evers; and a beloved pet, Pansy. He is survived by his wife and partner, Bonnie Hardin Townsend of Lumberton; his children, Bonita Townsend Hammond and her husband, Kelly, of Lumberton, Wilton Joseph "Joey" Townsend and his wife, Hattie, of Pineville, and Woody Townsend of Lumberton; his brother, James Ronnie Townsend of Lumberton; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a host of family and friends. The family would like to thank a special caregiver, Kim Faulk Askew, and one special little buddy, Bryson, for their love and support. A private graveside service will be held at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton. Flowers are welcomed, but, if you wish, you may make a memorial donation to: Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or to Healthkeeperz Hospice, PO Box 1030, Pembroke, N.C. 28372. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.
Published in The Robesonian from May 8 to May 9, 2020.