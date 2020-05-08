Clifton Milton "Mit" Townsend
CLIFTON MILTON "MIT" TOWNSENDLUMBERTON — Mr. Clifton Milton "Mit" Townsend, 76, of Lumberton, went to his heavenly home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born in Robeson County to the late Clifton Murphy Townsend and the late Mary Dawson Townsend. He was a fine, hardworking man with an unforgettable, infectious laugh and a big heart who was a role model to us all. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucille Townsend Melvin, and Judy Townsend Evers; and a beloved pet, Pansy. He is survived by his wife and partner, Bonnie Hardin Townsend of Lumberton; his children, Bonita Townsend Hammond and her husband, Kelly, of Lumberton, Wilton Joseph "Joey" Townsend and his wife, Hattie, of Pineville, and Woody Townsend of Lumberton; his brother, James Ronnie Townsend of Lumberton; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a host of family and friends. The family would like to thank a special caregiver, Kim Faulk Askew, and one special little buddy, Bryson, for their love and support. A private graveside service will be held at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton. Flowers are welcomed, but, if you wish, you may make a memorial donation to: Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or to Healthkeeperz Hospice, PO Box 1030, Pembroke, N.C. 28372. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.

Published in The Robesonian from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Gardens of Faith Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

17 entries
May 9, 2020
Bonnie, Im so sorry for your loss. Mitt will surely be missed. He was a wonderful person. The world needs more people like him. He touched a lot of hearts while he was here. Praying for you and family that Gods face will shine down upon you and comfort you all.
Clinton Willoughby
Friend
May 8, 2020
Bonnie, I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. May God's peace comfort you and your family during this time. Love you!
Salena Burr
Friend
May 8, 2020
Mit was a wonderful father and grandfather. I'm so glad I got to know him and he will be greatly missed!
Jane Shutt
May 8, 2020
Sorry to hear about his passing. I thought a lot of him.
randy bryan
Friend
May 8, 2020
Tony and I are praying for you Bonnie, Bonita and Joey. We love you my friends .
Tony and Kathy Rooks
Friend
May 8, 2020
Bonnie we are so sorry for your loss. We will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Danny, Wanda and Donnie Rogers
Friend
May 8, 2020
What more can be said about you that hasn't already been said? Mit, you were a role model, an uncle like no other I've ever known and a friend. The world was a better place because I knew you. You will be loved and missed by many.
Kelly Townsend
Family
May 8, 2020
Mit was a great man and I will never forget how he encouraged us in our music. Our thoughts are with your family during this time.
Mark/Chasity Schwarze
Family
May 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time. I was a classmate of Joey.
Robin Parker Meekins
May 8, 2020
My Prayers are with you and your family Joey, Prayers you are able to hang on to the special and precious memories of your Dad. pt
Phil Triplett
Friend
May 8, 2020
Such a kind hearted, sweet soul. May you Rest In Peace Mitt. All my love and thoughts for this wonderful family he has left behind.❤❤❤
Tina Kinlaw
Friend
May 7, 2020
Bonnie, We are so sorry to hear about Mit. May God bless and comfort you through all the special memories you have of him.
Linda and Jerry Little
May 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mit. My husband and I knew him for years. We bought a lot of parts from him and became friends. My husband, Tommy Lewis went to school with them. Praying for the family. Mit was a good man. He knew his parts.
Mary Lewis
Friend
May 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mit. Miss him stopping by to chat. Prayers for you all.
Roy/Geraldine Herring
Friend
May 7, 2020
Our condolences Bonnie on your loss, you and your family are in our prayers
Reginald Neal
Friend
May 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike and Margie Warwick
Friend
May 7, 2020
Bonnie, so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers. My heart hurts for you. Sending hugs and love. ♥
Sybil Davis
Friend
