CLORSE LOCKLEAR HUNT

FAIRMONT — Clorse Locklear Hunt, 80, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Reedy Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Hilton Woodell officiating.

Burial will follow in Reedy Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

Ms. Hunt was born Jan. 21, 1939, in Robeson County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucious Locklear and Loetta Godwin Locklear; her first husband, Kacy Jones; her second husband, Charlie Hunt; and two sisters, Iula Hunt and Linda Hunt.

She is survived by three sons, Allen Jones of Lumberton, Robert Lee Jones of Waymart, Pa., and Larry Jones and wife, Donna Jones, of Maiden; two sisters, Nancy Carol Jacobs of Lumberton, and Denise Lewis of Fairmont; five brothers, Roscoe Locklear of Baltimore, Earl Jones of Tabor City, Barney Jones of Bladenboro, and Stanley Jones and Bud Jones, both of Fairmont; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.