CLYDE EUGENE WATTS

MAXTON — Clyde Eugene "Gene" Watts, 68, of Maxton, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

The funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Union Light Baptist Church with burial following in Epps Family Cemetery.

The visitation will be Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Union Light Baptist Church.

Services are entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.