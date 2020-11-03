CONNIE SUE HUNT

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Connie Sue Hunt (Jones), 59, of 356 Leon Drive, Lumberton, was born on March 6, 1961, in Scotland County, to Pauline Jones and "the" late Eddie Jones.

Mrs. Connie departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her father, Mr. Eddie Jones; and her brothers, Mr. Danny Jones and Mr. Eddie Jones Jr. (Boss).

She leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband, Leon Hunt of the home; mother, Pauline Jones and stepfather, Clinton Locklear; six daughters, Shanna Jones, Kristi Jones, Leann Hunt, Leandra Hunt, Ashley Lowery and Tiffany Hunt; two sons, Leon Hunt Jr. and Elliot Hunt; 22 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. She has two surviving brothers and one surviving sister. She was mother to many and leaves lasting memories with a host of family and friends.

Her driving force was her family, from rummaging at the Church and Community Center to traveling near and far to antique shops. She was dedicated to making everyone happy with her unique finds. She was passionate about caring for children and spent a great deal of time working in day cares and ultimately opening her own. She gave selflessly every day and it showed in how she took care of her family. She had the heart of a lion and the strength of a warrior. Her memories will live on. Now it's time for her to rest.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton, with Rev. Jeremy Brewington and Rev. Willie Scott officiating. The burial will follow in Stewartsville Cemetery in Laurinburg.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton, prior to the funeral service.