LUMBERTON — Mrs. Cora Annette Hendren Ivey, 75, of Lumberton, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

She was born in Columbus County, N.C., on Sept. 6, 1944, to the late Arthur Lee Hendren and the late Emma Edwards Hendren.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Liveo Ivey, and a brother, Buddy Hendren.

She is survived by two sons, Danny Ivey and wife Mitzi of Angier, N.C., and Anthony Ivey and wife Kelly of Tabor City, N.C.; three grandchildren, Amber Margaretten and husband Cody, Brennan Ivey, and Brady Ivey; a great-granddaughter, Luna Margaretten; and three brothers, Billy Hendren of Lumberton, N.C., Tommy Hendren of Holden Beach, N.C., and Joe Hendren of Lumberton, N.C.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St., in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Rev. Joe Bounds officiating.

Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, N.C., 27615.

