CORA LEE JACOBS

LUMBERTON — Ms. Cora Lee Jacobs, 92, of Lumberton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Ms. Cora Lee was born on Oct. 5, 1926, in Robeson County, to the late Mattie and Rich Hunt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her only son, Willie James Jones; sisters, Eva Hammonds, Bessie Hunt, Maggie Smith, and Dora Ransom; and her brothers, Howard Hunt, Vester Hunt, Walter Hunt, David Hunt, Jessie Deese. and Bill Hunt.

Ms. Cora Lee leaves to cherish her memories her only daughter, Diane Chavis (Donald) of Lumberton; her only daughter-in-law, Bonita Jones of Lumberton; four grandchildren, Tisa Locklear, Brittany Oxendine, Jerry "Papa" Oxendine, and Leslie Chavis; seven great-grandchildren, Tiana, Jacoby, JaKoda, Arlen, Autumn, Briana, and Jaydon; a stepson, Stanly Locklear of Lumberton; special niece, Diane "DeDe" Sinclair of Lumberton; special nephews, Larry Hunt and Jimmy Hunt of Fairmont; also her dearly beloved friends, Judy and William Scott of Fairmont; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends of whom she all loved dearly.

Also, thanks to the special nurses that took care of her and loved her while she was residing at the nursing home.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Saddletree Church of God with Bishop Kenneth Locklear and Rev. Kenneth Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Charity Church of God cemetery.

The family will receive friends before the service from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Saddletree Church of God, 1508 Rennert Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28360. Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.