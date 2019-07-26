CORA MAE LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Cora Mae Locklear, 87, of Carlonia Drive, died July 24, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at New Philadelphus United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Lowry Cemetery.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Smith Locklear; parents, Lenard Jacobs and Carlonia Jacobs; a son, Thomas Lowry; and a daughter, Patricia Lowry.

Mrs. Locklear is survived by her children, two sons, Bender Lowry (Helen) of Pembroke, and Leonard Lowry (Gladys) of Lumberton; two daughters, Mary Ammons (Kirby) of Lumberton, and Linda Lowry of Pembroke; two brothers, Herman Jacobs, and Leonard Jacobs Jr. (Patsy), all of Pembroke; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday prior to funeral services at New Philadelphus United Methodist Church.

Arrangements under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.