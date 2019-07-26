Cora Mae Locklear

Obituary
CORA MAE LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Cora Mae Locklear, 87, of Carlonia Drive, died July 24, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at New Philadelphus United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Lowry Cemetery.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Smith Locklear; parents, Lenard Jacobs and Carlonia Jacobs; a son, Thomas Lowry; and a daughter, Patricia Lowry.

Mrs. Locklear is survived by her children, two sons, Bender Lowry (Helen) of Pembroke, and Leonard Lowry (Gladys) of Lumberton; two daughters, Mary Ammons (Kirby) of Lumberton, and Linda Lowry of Pembroke; two brothers, Herman Jacobs, and Leonard Jacobs Jr. (Patsy), all of Pembroke; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday prior to funeral services at New Philadelphus United Methodist Church.

Arrangements under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.
Published in The Robesonian from July 26 to July 27, 2019
