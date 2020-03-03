COREY MEGAN BARTON

MAXTON — Ms. Corey Megan Barton, 34, of 1303 Old Baker Road, Maxton, was born on Aug. 5, 1985, and went to be with the Lord, our Heavenly Father, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Ms. Barton journeyed to Heaven at Southeastern Regional Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ms. Sally Bullard and Mr. Hilton Hardin.

The memorial service will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Philadelphia Baptist Church with Bros. Jennings Bullard, Michael Bullard and Rocky Locklear officiating.

Ms. Barton leaves to cherish her three loving children, Nahaya Barton, Keiona Locklear, and Slayt Burnette; her five siblings, Mrs. Winifred (Randy) Locklear, Mr. Charlie Bullard, Mr. John (Melissa) Bullard, Mrs. April (Samuel) Locklear, and Ms. Hillary Hardin; and a host of relatives, and friends.

Services are entrusted to Locklear & Son Funeral Home.