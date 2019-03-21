CORY LYNN HUNT

LUMBERTON — Mr. Cory Lynn Hunt was born in Robeson County on Jan. 21, 1986. He departed this world on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Cory was born to Ms. Bertha Lee Brewer Smith and Mr. Gary Lynn Hunt.

He is preceded in death by his son, Trindy Nykes Hunt; two cousins, Sakiah Hunt, and Anthony Eeshane Hunt (little Anthony); paternal grandmother, Mrs. Velma Strickland; maternal grandfather, Mr. Clayton Brewer Sr.; and paternal great-grandmother, Mrs. Eula Mae Oxendine Hunt.

Cory is survived by and leaves to cherish his memories daughters, Kyana Aslyn Hunt and Skilalyn Hunt; son, Kallyn Khristian Hunt; grandmother, Annie Grace Chavis; grandfather, Richard Strickland; brother, Aaron DeMarsh Strong; niece, Madilyn Grace Strong; sister, Megan Lynne Hunt; niece, Mariyah Sessoms; uncles, Clayton Brewer Jr., Anthony Hunt, and Jamie Hunt; aunts, Bonita Carter, Charlene Perez, and Laura Ann Smith; great-aunts, Mary Chavis, and Marloise Sampson; great-uncles, James A. (Buddy) Smith, and Furman Brewer; along with stepbrothers, Tyler Hodges, Dennis Hodges, and stepsister, Cherokee Hodges; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Bishop Kenneth Locklear, Rev. Ronnie Locklear and Bishop Lesaundra Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in the Oxendine Cemetery on Rennert Road, Lumberton.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.