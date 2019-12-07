CRAWFORD LOWERY

LUMBERTON — Mr. Crawford Lowery, 69, of 4664 W. Carthage Road, Lumberton, died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Kary Wilkins, Rev. Jimmy Hammonds and Rev. Jimmy Brewington officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.
