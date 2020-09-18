CRYSTAL GAYLE GALLOWAY

ROWLAND — Ms. Crystal Gayle Galloway, 39, was called home to meet her Savior on Sept. 11, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Christine Miller.

She is survived by her father and mother, John and Patricia Pittman of the home; her biological father, Avery Locklear of Lumberton; a sister, Louvenia Hunt of Hope Mills; two nephews, Jacob Chavis and Joseph Hunt; several aunts and uncles, whom she truly loved; a very special cousin whom she considered a brother, Douglas Jarry; and a host of special church family, and relatives and friends.

Even through her sickness she always had a smile on her face. She kept the faith. She was an inspiration and an uplifting young woman. Our lupus warrior will be truly missed. She lived her life by her favorite Scripture.

The funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at First Apostolic Church, with Bishop Earl Chavis, Bro. Josh Smith and Elder Horace Locklear officiating. Burial followed in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the funeral service.