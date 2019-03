CURTIS ANDREW WOOD

LUMBERTON — Curtis Andrew Wood passed away at Southeastern Regional Medical Center on Sunday morning, March 17, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Vivian Wood; his brother, Charles Albert Wood Jr.; his sister, Michelle Ann Hunt; and his nephew, Charlee Ray Wood.

Curtis was 50 years old.

