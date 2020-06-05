CYNTHIA NICOLE DEESE

PEMBROKE — Cynthia Nicole Deese, 62, of Pembroke, passed on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

Cindy, as she was known by family and friends, was born on Aug. 18, 1957, in Georgia.

She was raised by a loving couple, R.D. and Odessa Hunt in Lumberton.

Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Jacobs and Josephine Vongothen; and her sister, Micheline Lowery.

She is survived by two sons, Harry "HJ" Deese Jr. (Ashley) of Lumberton, and Dr. Shaun Deese (Shalasha) of Wilmington; a brother, Johnny Jacobs; her boyfriend, James Scott; and three grandchildren, Brooklyn, Shane, and Shayden.

Due to current restrictions, services will be private for her immediate family.