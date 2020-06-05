CYNTHIA NICOLE DEESE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CYNTHIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CYNTHIA NICOLE DEESE

PEMBROKE — Cynthia Nicole Deese, 62, of Pembroke, passed on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

Cindy, as she was known by family and friends, was born on Aug. 18, 1957, in Georgia.

She was raised by a loving couple, R.D. and Odessa Hunt in Lumberton.

Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Jacobs and Josephine Vongothen; and her sister, Micheline Lowery.

She is survived by two sons, Harry "HJ" Deese Jr. (Ashley) of Lumberton, and Dr. Shaun Deese (Shalasha) of Wilmington; a brother, Johnny Jacobs; her boyfriend, James Scott; and three grandchildren, Brooklyn, Shane, and Shayden.

Due to current restrictions, services will be private for her immediate family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved